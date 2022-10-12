Left Menu

Hope Solo to object to US Soccer equal pay deal

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 09:42 IST
Hope Solo to object to US Soccer equal pay deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A lawyer for Hope Solo filed a notice with a court indicating the former U.S. goalkeeper wants to object to the settlement of the equal pay lawsuit between her former teammates and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Solo sued the USSF in August 2018 alleging violations of the federal Equal Pay Act and sex status discrimination.

While Solo's case has not progressed to trial, players led by Alex Morgan filed suit against the USSF the following year under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Those players and the USSF reached a proposed $24 million settlement this spring, and U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles has scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

As part of the settlement, the USSF signed collective bargaining agreements with the unions for the women's and men's national teams calling for equal pay.

A.J. de Bartolomeo, a lawyer for Solo, filed a notice of appearance Tuesday to represent Solo as a class member and objector to the settlement.

''It's unfair to ask players to accept as 'fair, adequate and reasonable' a settlement in which the only thing that is described and explained with certainty is how much the lawyers will be paid," Solo said in a statement.

Solo cited $7.9 million of the $22 million settlement fund as going to lawyers.

''Without knowing how much each player — including me for our Title VII claims — will be paid, or when we will get paid, it's impossible for players to determine whether or not the proposed settlement and whatever payment we each receive is fair, adequate or reasonable," she said.

The USSF had no immediate comment, spokesman Neil Buethe said.

''This historic resolution has been recognized as one of the greatest victories for equal pay," Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the group of suing players, said in a statement. "We look forward to the court's final approval hearing."

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022