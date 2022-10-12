Left Menu

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 12-10-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 09:45 IST
Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans - FT
Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former U.S. President Donald Trump, the report said, as removing bans for breaching of its policy against inciting violence is not under consideration.

