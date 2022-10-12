Left Menu

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 12-10-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 09:46 IST
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years in jail for graft -source
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of accepting a bribe, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The 77-year-old Nobel laureate, a figurehead of opposition to military rule, faces charges for at least 18 offences from graft to election violations, carrying combined maximum terms of nearly 190 years. She has denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

