Thane court imposes fine on owners of 2 food joints for serving liquor without permit

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 each on the owners of two food joints here for serving liquor to customers without permit.

Judicial Magistrate First Class A R Shendge passed the order on Monday after finding the two persons, aged 24 and 42, guilty for offences under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The court also found nine customers guilty of consuming liquor at the two Chinese food joints, located in Bhiwandi and Kongaon areas, and fined them Rs 2,000 each.

The prosecutor told the court that the state excise department's flying squad had raided the two eateries on September 25 this year and filed the cases against their owners and customers for violation of rules.

