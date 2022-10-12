Left Menu

FACTBOX-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of accepting a bribe, according to a source familiar with her trial.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 12-10-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 11:24 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of accepting a bribe, according to a source familiar with her trial.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to at least 26 years in prison in separate cases, mostly related to corruption charges. Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 2021 coup the military said was necessary because of unaddressed irregularities in an election that her party won by a huge margin.

Following is a summary of the charges/cases, based on information available to Reuters from the behind-closed-doors trials. Suu Kyi denies wrongdoing. * Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise a military government. Sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021.

* Breaching a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning. Sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan. 10, 2022. * Violating import/export law and telecommunications law by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers. Sentenced to two years and one year in jail, respectively, with sentences to be served concurrently, Jan. 10, 2022.

* Influencing the election commission. Sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour, Sept. 2, 2022. * Violating the Official Secrets Act. Sentenced to three years in prison, Sep. 29, 2022.

* At least 11 breaches of anti-corruption law. Maximum 15 years in prison for each. * Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate. Sentenced to six years in prison, Aug. 15, 2022.

* Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. Ssentenced to five years in prison, April 27, 2022. * Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter. Trial ongoing.

* Accepting bribes totalling $550,000 from Myanmar businessman Maung Weik, including a donation to government agencies to benefit his businesses. Sentenced to three years in prison, Oct. 12, 2022.

