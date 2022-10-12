Left Menu

Human sacrifice case: Police seeks custody of accused in court

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:03 IST
Human sacrifice case: Police seeks custody of accused in court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three people, accused in the sensational human sacrifice case, were produced before a court here on Wednesday morning.

The arrest of the trio, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, was recorded on Tuesday, for allegedly sacrificing two women to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life.

The police sought a 10-day custody of the accused for detailed interrogation. According to media reports, advocate B A Aloor, known for representing the accused in several sensational cases, appeared in the court for the trio in this case.

On Tuesday night, senior IPS officer R Nishanthini, who gave lead to the exhumation procedures at the couple's house in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta, where the bodies of the victims were buried after being chopped in pieces, said prima facie the crime was committed to settle the financial issues of the couple and to bring prosperity in their life.

Quoting the accused, the officer said Muhammand Shafi alias Rasheed, who had lured the hapless women and brought them to Singh's house, had contacted the couple through Facebook Messenger.

As per the primary assumption, the Shafi had used a fake ID to contact the couple.

According to police, the two women, who made a living selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were 'sacrificed' by the accused to resolve the financial problems of the couple.

The chopped body parts, suspected to be that of the deceased, were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor on Tuesday.

The women had gone missing in September and June this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unravelled the story of human sacrifice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022