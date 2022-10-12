UK business minister Rees-Mogg: government has big plans on deregulation

Britain's business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday said the government had not shelved plans to deregulate parts of the economy and said it would be wrong to characterize the program as one "big bang".

"We've got the big plans for deregulation that are continuing," Rees-Mogg said.

"It's the cumulative effect of many detailed changes rather than one big bang."

