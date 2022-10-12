Left Menu

UK business minister Rees-Mogg: government has big plans on deregulation

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:12 IST
UK business minister Rees-Mogg: government has big plans on deregulation
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday said the government had not shelved plans to deregulate parts of the economy and said it would be wrong to characterize the program as one "big bang".

"We've got the big plans for deregulation that are continuing," Rees-Mogg said.

"It's the cumulative effect of many detailed changes rather than one big bang."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022