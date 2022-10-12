Left Menu

Bihar: 3 killed as motorcycle's fuel tank explodes after being hit by police bus

PTI | Saran | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:58 IST
Bihar: 3 killed as motorcycle's fuel tank explodes after being hit by police bus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a Bihar Police bus, which dragged it for a couple of metres before its fuel tank burst into flames, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Deoria village on National Highway-531 in Revelganj police station area of Saran district on Tuesday evening, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that the motorcycle got stuck underneath the bus, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said.

''According to eye-witnesses, the bus dragged the motorcycle for a couple of metres, following which the fuel tank of the two-wheeler exploded, causing the fire,'' he said.

''A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act,'' he added.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Manjhi (22), Bulbul Manjhi (25) and Kishore Manjhi (24), all residents of Panchbhinda village.

All of them died on the spot, the SP said.

Asked about the purported video of the incident, in which policemen were seen standing at a distance and watching one of the victims burning, Kumar said, ''An investigation is underway.'' The police personnel were returning from Sitab Diara where they were deployed at the programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

No policemen were injured in the incident, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022