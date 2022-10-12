Getting rape threats after seeking filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from reality show: DCW chief

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday alleged that she had been receiving rape threats after she wrote to the Centre demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

In a letter, Maliwal had informed Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur that several women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Khan during the #MeToo movement.

In a complaint to the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell, the DCW chief said she had been receiving rape threats on social media after she flagged the issue.

She demanded that the police register an FIR and immediately arrest the accused.

