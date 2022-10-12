Japanese journalist held in Myanmar gets three more years in prison - Asahi

A Myanmar court sentenced Japanese journalist Toru Kubota to an additional three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of violating an immigration law, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing court sources.

Kubota, 26, was sentenced on separate charges of violating sedition and communication laws last week following his arrest in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon.

