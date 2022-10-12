Railway gateman found dead on tracks in UP's Sultanpur

A railway gateman was found dead on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway section here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Kumar Mishra, was a resident of Saraiya Majhouva village, they said, adding he was posted at Kurebhar Railway Station.

According to family members, Pradeep had come home on Tuesday morning after work and left in the night, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Laxmikant Mishra said the family suspects that Pradeep was murdered and his body was later dumped on the railway line.

The body is being sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

