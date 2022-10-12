Left Menu

One killed, 1 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Darjeeling

PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man was killed and another injured on Wednesday after a vehicle carrying them lost control and fell into a gorge near a waterfall in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, police said.

The incident happened near the Batasia Loop when the vehicle was travelling to Siliguri from Darjeeling, the police said, adding that the driver lost control after failing to negotiate a turn.

Police personnel from Jora Bungalow police station rescued the injured person, Kumar Thakuri, and sent him to the Darjeeling District Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Bhakta Bahadur Thapa, was a resident of the Gorabari area of the district, and the rescue personnel sent his body to the same hospital for post-mortem examination, the police said.

The police arrested the vehicle's driver, who escaped unhurt, and initiated an investigation into the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

