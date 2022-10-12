Left Menu

Kremlin says Stoltenberg comments are confirmation that NATO is fighting in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:30 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that comments yesterday by NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg could be considered confirmation that NATO is fighting on Ukraine's side in Kyiv's conflict with Russia.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that a Russian victory in Ukraine would be "a defeat for us all".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

