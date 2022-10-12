Left Menu

Prosecutors visit Dutch tax office in EU budget probe

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Prosecutors on Wednesday visited the Dutch tax office in The Hague as part of an ongoing budget probe in several EU states, an official said. No details about the focus of the investigation were released by a spokesperson at the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).

The Luxembourg-based EPPO can investigate and bring to court individuals, organizations or companies suspected of misusing EU funds, large-scale VAT fraud, or other financial crimes within the 27-member bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

