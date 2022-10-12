Swedish Moderates leader expects to form government in the coming days
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, part of a right-wing bloc that won a majority in elections for parliament last month, said on Wednesday he expects to form a government in the coming days.
"I expect to be able to present everything on Friday," Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ulf Kristersson
- Sweden
Advertisement