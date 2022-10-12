U.S.-brokered deal is 'permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute' between Israel, Lebanon -draft seen by Reuters

The U.S.-brokered deal delineating the maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon is intended to be a lasting resolution to their longtime dispute, the draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

It will enter into force once Lebanon and Israel send letters to the United States indicating their agreement, after which the United States will issue a notice to both officially announcing the deal is in place.

On the day Washington sends that notice, Lebanon and Israel will then simultaneously send identical coordinates to the United Nations laying out the location of the maritime boundary.

