Police Sub Inspector shoots herself in attempt to end life

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:16 IST
A woman police sub inspector attached to the CISF in New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) attempted to end her life by shooting herself at the port trust's main gate on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred between 6 am and 6.15 am.

Jyothi Bhai (33), who hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, is the injured inspector, who has been shifted to a private hospital here, they said.

Bhai is stated to have taken the extreme step following a family dispute. She is the wife of Ombeer Singh Parmar, who is working as an assistant commandant in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) here, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

