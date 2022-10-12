Calcutta HC orders SIT probe into Ekbalpur clashes, says central forces not required

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed West Bengal's director-general of police (DGP) and Kolkata Police commissioner to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the clashes in Ekbalpur area of the city.

Hearing two petitions, a division bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that as a state government report stated that the situation is peaceful there, central force deployment is not required.

The court directed the DGP and the police commissioner to constitute the SIT for the preservation of evidence and video footage, and take steps for the apprehension of those involved in the incident.

The court directed the state government to submit a report on the constitution of the SIT and the investigation on the next date of the hearing. The matter will be heard again after two weeks.

The bench, also comprising justice Apurba Sinha Roy, took note of compliance submitted by the state government on having sent a report to the Centre on the incident as is mandatory under the NIA Act since bombs were reported to have exploded during the incident.

The bench said that the report submitted by the state before it states that three out of five FIRs registered by the police in connection with the incident were under the Explosive Substances Act.

It is for the central government's consideration, given the gravity of the incident, whether the probe is to be handed over to the NIA, the court said, adding that it was not passing any observation regarding it.

The state government's report stated that 42 people were arrested, and 15 live bombs and other weapons were seized.

The court directed the state government to ensure harmony in the affected area is regenerated.

