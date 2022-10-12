Delhi Police special cell unit arrests Lawrence-Nehra-Bhiwani gang members

The Special Cell unit of Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra-Tinu Bhiwani gang from the Lado Sarai area in the southern part of the city after an exchange of fire, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Deepak (32), a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana and Gulshan Kumar (38), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said. Both gangsters have been involved in over a dozen criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana. On September 30, police got information about Deepak and Kumar going on a motorcycle near DDA land in Lado Sarai. Around 10.15 pm, Deepak and Kumar were seen going towards Lado Sarai. They were signalled to stop, but Deepak whipped out a pistol and fired a bullet. Police also retaliated and both the accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said. One round was fired by Deepak and one by the police. One semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from Deepak and a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Kumar, they said. The accused are close associates of notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Deepak alias Tinu Bhiwani, Manoj Bakkarwala and Raju Basaudi. They were involved in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana. Deepak was presently wanted and absconding in six criminal cases -- four in Haryana and two in Delhi, the DCP said. Deepak with his one associate was arrested in Ferozpur jail in 2020 when he was trying to hand over a mobile handset to Lawrence Bishnoi in jail, police said. Deepak has disclosed that he along with Sampat Nehra and other associates had waylaid a cashier of a petrol pump and robbed him of Rs 29 lakh on December 24, 2018, when he was going to deposit the cash of the pump in a bank in Pooth Kalan area, police said. Deepak along with Tinu Bhiwani, Raju Basaudi and his other associates were going in their car when they were challenged by Sonipat police in Gohana, Haryana on January 10, 2018. Deepak and his associates had fired at the police. During the trial of the case, Deepak got bail from the court, but did not surrender and absconded, they said. Deepak and Tinu Bhiwani were classmates. Bhiwani had lured the accused to work with him for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang. Deepak had also remained associated with the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), a student union organised by Goldi Barar and Lawrence Bishnoi at Punjab University Chandigarh. Bhiwani has a history of absconding from the custody of police three times including recently on October 1 from the custody of SIT of Punjab Police (SIT constituted for investigation of Sidhu Moosewala case), police said. The accused, Deepak, was in regular touch with Sampat Nehra, Tinu Bhiwani and Raju Basaudi and regularly provided logistics support to the members of this gang, police added.

