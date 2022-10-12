Left Menu

Maha: Police unearth explosives, claymore mines hidden by Maoists in Gadchiroli forest

During the search, they found two live pressure cooker bombs, two claymore mines, a pistol, two wire bundles and an aluminium utensil, the police said.The bombs and claymore mines were destroyed on the spot with help of the BDDS, they said.Maoists generally buy such materials in large quantities and bury them in forests for use in violent activities, the police said.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:36 IST
Police have seized two bombs and a pistol and also found two claymore mines placed underground in a forest by Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Wednesday. Maoists use a variety of weapons and explosives to carry out subversive and violent activities in Gadchiroli, they said.

The police on Tuesday received an intelligence input that Maoists had buried explosives and other items in a huge quantity in Laddudera forest area with an intention to cause damage to the security forces, a police release said.

A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) carried out a search operation. During the search, they found two live pressure cooker bombs, two claymore mines, a pistol, two wire bundles and an aluminium utensil, the police said.

The bombs and claymore mines were destroyed on the spot with help of the BDDS, they said.

Maoists generally buy such materials in large quantities and bury them in forests for use in violent activities, the police said.

