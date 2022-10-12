Left Menu

Russia is not entering second wave of mobilisation, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was no "new wave" of men being drafted into the army, despite some regional officials reporting they were stepping up mobilisation efforts this week. "There is no new wave," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, telling reporters to check with individual governors to see what they meant.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:39 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

"There is no new wave," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, telling reporters to check with individual governors to see what they meant. The defence ministry said more than 200,000 were drafted in the first weeks after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier suggested 300,000 men with previous military experience would be called up to bolster Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, although Putin's decree did not disclose a number. Officials from two separate regions said this week they had received new orders to mobilise troops, raising fears a second wave of men could be called up to serve in the army.

The governor of Russia's Rostov region said he had received a "new mobilisation assignment", while the deputy head of Kursk region was quoted as saying they had been given a "second" mobilisation target. Tens of thousands of men seeking to avoid the draft have already fled abroad, and the public remains concerned that the mobilisation could be expanded.

