Stanley reservoir reaches full capacity, flood alert sounded in delta districts

With copious rains being experienced in catchment areas of Karnataka, the inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur in Salem district has increased resulting in water level touching 120 feet, the second time in the last 25 days, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:50 IST
With copious rains being experienced in catchment areas of Karnataka, the inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur in Salem district has increased resulting in water level touching 120 feet, the second time in the last 25 days, officials said on Wednesday. The administration sounded a flood alert to the people living in the low lying areas in the delta districts and the banks of Cauvery river. The officials advised people to move to safer places, as the discharge of surplus water from 16 sluice gates increased to 28,000 cusecs, as against the inflow of 33,400 cusecs on Tuesday night.

This is for the 43rd time in the last 85 years the dam is reaching its full capacity level and water availability stands at 93.47 TMC, officials said.

