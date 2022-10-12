Russian strike on crowded market in town of Avdiivka kills 7 - Ukrainian governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:59 IST
At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka on Wednesday, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said.
"The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was "no military logic" for such an attack.
His statement was accompanied by pictures of dead bodies and damaged market stalls. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.
