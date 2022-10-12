Left Menu

Russian strike on crowded market in town of Avdiivka kills 7 - Ukrainian governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:59 IST
Pavlo Kyrylenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka on Wednesday, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said.

"The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was "no military logic" for such an attack.

His statement was accompanied by pictures of dead bodies and damaged market stalls. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.

