French government not ruling out staff requisition at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:12 IST
- Country:
- France
A weeks-long strike at French refineries has become "unbearable" for the population and staff requisition at TotalEnergies ' Dunkirk refinery in northern France cannot be ruled out, government spokesman Olivier Vern told reporters.
The French government earlier on Wednesday started ordering some staff at an ExxonMobil fuel depot in Normandy back to work, battling to secure petrol supplies following the strike but risking a wider conflict with trade unions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- ExxonMobil
- French
- Dunkirk
- Normandy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Programme Launch by IIM Ahmedabad & ENAC France Advanced Management Programme for Professionals in Aviation and Aeronautics
France drafts law to streamline red tape around nuclear reactor construction
France's Macron wants pension reform bill drafted by Christmas - source
Nationwide strike disrupts France's energy sector
Nationwide strike disrupts France's energy sector as social tensions grow