French government not ruling out staff requisition at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery

A weeks-long strike at French refineries has become "unbearable" for the population and staff requisition at TotalEnergies ' Dunkirk refinery in northern France cannot be ruled out, government spokesman Olivier Vern told reporters.

The French government earlier on Wednesday started ordering some staff at an ExxonMobil fuel depot in Normandy back to work, battling to secure petrol supplies following the strike but risking a wider conflict with trade unions.

