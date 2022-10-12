Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees to Syria next week - presidency
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Syrian refugees in Lebanon will start being returned in successive groups to Syria at the end of next week.
More than 1 million refugees from neighbouring Syria are estimated to live in Lebanon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- Michel Aoun
- Lebanese
- Syria
- Lebanon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PFI maintaining close ties with radical Turkish group which provides arms to Syrian jihadists
India announces 200 scholarships for Syrian students
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
Syrian TV says rare U.S. raid in government-held zone kills one
Rare U.S. raid in Syrian govt-held zone kills Islamic State arms smuggler