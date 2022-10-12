Left Menu

Top Israeli ministers want Lebanon deal approved "urgently"

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:16 IST
Top Israeli ministers want Lebanon deal approved "urgently"
  • Israel

Top Israeli ministers agreed on Wednesday that a U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon should be green-lit speedily, a government statement said after their meeting, without specifying if there would be a parliamentary review.

"There is importance and urgency to reaching a maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon at this time. The security cabinet ministers voiced support for the government moving ahead with the processes for approving the deal," the statement said. (Writing by Dan Williams)

