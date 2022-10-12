First German IRIS-T air defence system in Ukraine, three more to come - minister
A first IRIS-T air defence system promised to Kyiv by Germany has reached Ukraine, with three more of these systems to be supplied next year, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.
"A very important support for Ukraine in the fight against missile attacks, against this terror the population is subjected to," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her NATO counterparts in Brussels.
"This is one system, to be followed by three more systems next year."
