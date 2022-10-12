French refinery strikes situation should improve in coming days-govt
12-10-2022
The petrol supply situation in France, heavily disrupted by a more than three-weeks long strike at French refineries, will improve in coming days, government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters on Wednesday.
"There will be a very marked improvement in the coming days," he said, speaking shortly after the government had decided to order staff back to an ExxonMobil fuel depot in Normandy.
