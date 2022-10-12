Left Menu

French refinery strikes situation should improve in coming days-govt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:36 IST
Olivier Veran Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The petrol supply situation in France, heavily disrupted by a more than three-weeks long strike at French refineries, will improve in coming days, government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters on Wednesday.

"There will be a very marked improvement in the coming days," he said, speaking shortly after the government had decided to order staff back to an ExxonMobil fuel depot in Normandy.

