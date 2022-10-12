UK's Liz Truss: Northern Ireland Protocol bill will proceed if needed
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the government would proceed with a planned law to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement could not be reached with the European Union.
"We need to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland ... I would prefer to achieve that through a negotiated solution with the EU but if we are not able to do that, we can't allow the situation to drift, we have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill," Truss told parliament.
