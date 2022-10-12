Left Menu

Interpol sends back India's red notice request against SFJ founder Pannun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:19 IST
Interpol sends back India's red notice request against SFJ founder Pannun
  • Country:
  • India

The Interpol has sent back India's request seeking a Red Notice against founder of pro-khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with a set of queries, officials said Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is the national central bureau of India to liaison with the Interpol, had sent the request of National Investigation Agency seeking Red Notice against Pannun but it was returned with further queries, they said..

Fringe organisation SFJ, run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the UK, etc, was declared unlawful under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Centre by its July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an ''independent and sovereign country'' in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

This was later upheld by a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel.

Multiple agencies have filed cases against Pannun who has been declared as an ''individual terrorist'' under the fourth schedule of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022