UK watchdog tells pension funds to focus on building buffers

Britain's financial watchdog told pension funds on Wednesday to "really focus" on building up liquidity in their liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies before the Bank of England ends support for the government bond market on Friday.

"What's really important right now is that everybody involved in this situation, the pension funds, the managers, the bank counterparties, really focus on the work they need to do in coming days to ensure there is resilience in the system," Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)