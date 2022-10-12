Man injured in Entally shootout

A deaf and mute man was injured in a shootout between two groups at Entally area of central Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

Ratan Sadhukhan, 61, is undergoing treatment at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday when two groups got involved in a shootout, he said, adding that police officers rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

''We are investigating the matter. The man underwent a surgery and he is stable now,'' the officer added.

