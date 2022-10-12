German cyber chief still in office after reports he faced dismissal

Germany's cybersecurity chief is still in office, a spokesperson for the interior ministry said on Wednesday after German media reported earlier this week that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wanted to dismiss him.

Citing government sources, German media reported late on Sunday that Faeser wanted to dismiss Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal information security agency, due to possible contacts with people involved with Russian security services.

"Mr Schoenbohm is still in office," the interior ministry spokesperson told a news conference. "We will take the incidents and questions raised seriously and we will investigate them fully and we will examine all options on how to deal with them."

