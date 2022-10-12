Left Menu

EU, UK made progress on resumed N.Ireland talks - Irish minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:42 IST
EU, UK made progress on resumed N.Ireland talks - Irish minister
Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long-running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

"Yes they have made some progress... These are the best two weeks of negotiation that we've seen since the start of the year," Coveney told reporters.

"I think there is now in place the start of a process that I hope can deliver through negotiation, but it is just too early to tell whether that is going to be possible or not."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

