No embargo on Russian gas if Nord Stream 1 deliveries resume - German govt
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Germany
There is no embargo to stop Russia resuming deliveries of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, through which flows are currently halted as a result of sabotage, a government spokesperson said in Berlin on Wednesday.
"There is no gas embargo," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
