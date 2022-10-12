Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:18 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand.
The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.
