Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:18 IST
Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand.

The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

