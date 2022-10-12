World News Roundup: West meets to pledge more arms for Ukraine as Washington hails gains; Kremlin scolds West for 'provocative' nuclear rhetoric and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

West meets to pledge more arms for Ukraine as Washington hails gains

More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, focusing on its need for air defences after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war. Opening the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the headquarters of NATO in Brussels, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's huge wave of missile attacks this week had laid bare the "malice and cruelty" of its war.

Kremlin scolds West for 'provocative' nuclear rhetoric

The Kremlin on Wednesday scolded Western leaders for engaging in "provocative" nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war. President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he said was "nuclear blackmail" from major Western powers.

U.S., others concerned about escalating violence in northern Ethiopia -statement

The United States joined five other nations on Wednesday in calling for a halt to hostilities in northern Ethiopia amid concerns over escalating violence including, they said, reported starvation of civilians as a method of warfare. Along with Britain, Germany, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands, the United States also called on all foreign actors to stop any actions fueling the conflict, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department.

Thailand promises stricter gun, drugs control after nursery massacre

Thailand will require psychological evaluations for anyone trying to buy a gun and will launch a sweep for drug addicts, the prime minister said on Wednesday, under tighter rules in response to a massacre centered on a nursery. The rules are among a raft of measures introduced by the government since a former policeman who was discharged for drugs went on a knife and gun rampage last week, killing a total of 37 people, including 24 children and himself.

Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand. The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.

Ukraine asks France to prove its love with weapons

Romantic gestures take many forms... well on Wednesday Ukraine's defense ministry posted a video on social media aimed at giving France a gentle nudge to show its love through weapons supplies after repeated criticism that Paris has not been doing enough. The 41-second clip on twitter comes hours after a French security cabinet meeting held by President Emmanuel Macron decided that France had taken new decisions to "support Ukraine militarily" after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Israel fast-tracks Lebanese maritime deal but lawmaker review looms

Top Israeli ministers on Wednesday endorsed a U.S.-brokered deal to delineate a maritime border with Lebanon, paving the way for a potentially fractious two-week parliamentary review before it goes into force. Prime Minister Yair Lapid's security cabinet said the deal should be "urgently" green-lit, according to a statement following the meeting.

Iran's Khamenei calls anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy - Tasnim

Iran's Supreme Leader called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. "These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

EU, UK made progress on resumed N.Ireland talks - Ireland's Coveney

Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long-running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday. The two sides are deadlocked over the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that mandated checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom due to its open land border with EU member Ireland.

Russia's attacks only deepen Ukraine, allied resolve, U.S. defense secretary says

Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine have laid bare the "malice and cruelty" of its war and further united the international community to support Ukraine's military efforts to defend itself, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday. Austin, speaking at the start of a Ukraine-focused meeting at NATO headquarters, praised Ukraine's military gains since September, calling them "extraordinary" and saying they had changed the dynamics of the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)