Adarsh Swaika to be India's new ambassador to Kuwait

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:31 IST
Senior diplomat Adarsh Swaika was on Wednesday appointed as India's new ambassador to Kuwait, a key partner of India in the Gulf region.

Swaika, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 2002 batch, is currently serving as a joint secretary at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi.

''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the MEA said in a brief statement.

Swaika will succeed Sibi George as the Indian envoy in Kuwait.

There has been a significant upswing in ties between India and Kuwait in the last few years.

The MEA has also appointed Avtar Singh as India's next ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

He is currently serving as a director in the MEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

