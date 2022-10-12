Left Menu

CCI directs 4 kraft paper makers' associations, their 115 members to desist from unfair biz ways

It was also alleged that they sought to create a condition of shortage to enforce the unjust price increase and shut the operation of the paper mills in a region collectively.In a 362-page order, the watchdog directed the four associations and their 115 members to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices.The complaint was filed by three groupings -- Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India, Andhra Pradesh Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association and Uttar Pradesh Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association.The CCI has passed the order against four entities and their members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:32 IST
CCI directs 4 kraft paper makers' associations, their 115 members to desist from unfair biz ways
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission on Wednesday directed four associations of kraft paper manufacturers and their 115 members to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

They were found to have entered into anti-competitive agreements but the watchdog decided not to impose any monetary penalties as many of the entities are MSMEs and several of them adopted a non-adversarial approach during the probe.

Following a complaint by three federations/associations of corrugated box manufacturers, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered a detailed probe in August 2017.

It was alleged that various associations of kraft paper manufacturers, by way of periodic meetings and correspondences, directed their members to increase the price of the paper to be sold to the buyers, ie. corrugated box manufacturers. It was also alleged that they sought to create a condition of shortage to enforce the unjust price increase and shut the operation of the paper mills in a region collectively.

In a 362-page order, the watchdog directed the four associations and their 115 members to ''cease and desist'' from indulging in unfair business practices.

The complaint was filed by three groupings -- Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India, Andhra Pradesh Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association and Uttar Pradesh Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association.

The CCI has passed the order against four entities and their members. They are Gujarat Paper Mills Association and its 61 members; Northern India Paper Mills Association and its 16 members; Hyderabad Kraft Paper Mills Association and its 26 members; and South Indian Kraft Paper Mills Association and its 12 members.

''Keeping in mind the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case including the fact that the many of the kraft paper manufacturers were MSMEs and were going through economic and financial crisis as a fallout of COVID-19 pandemic, the CCI refrained from imposing any monetary penalty upon the infringing associations and kraft paper manufacturers,'' the regulator said in a release.

Further, the watchdog noted that several kraft paper manufacturers also admitted their wrongdoings and adopted a cooperative and non-adversarial approach.

''Thus, the CCI considered the aforesaid as the mitigating factors for not imposing any monetary penalty and issued a cease and desist order against the contravening entities,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022