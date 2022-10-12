Dutch to give Ukraine 15 mln euros worth of air defense missiles -statement
The Netherlands will deliver 15 million euros worth of air defense missiles to Ukraine, the government said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday, in reaction to Russian air raids on Ukraine earlier this week.
"These attacks ... can only be met with unrelenting support for Ukraine and its people," wrote Defense Minister Kasja Ollongren.
