Lebanon says preparations for gas exploration will take "a number of months"

Lebanon’s energy minister said on Wednesday that it would take a number of months to prepare for gas exploration once the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel takes effect.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval on Tuesday to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said TotalEnergies could begin work in Lebanon's maritime blocs immediately after the deal comes into force.

