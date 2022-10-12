UK's Kwarteng: what happens when BoE bond buying ends is matter for governor

Britain's Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that it was a matter for Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey what happens after the central bank stops buying government bonds on Oct. 14.

Asked by Sky News during a visit to Washington what happens after the Bank of England ends its emergency bond-buying on Friday, Kwarteng responded: "That is a matter for the governor."

