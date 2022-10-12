U.S. considering complete ban on Russian aluminum -Bloomberg
The Biden administration is considering putting in place a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The White House is weighing an outright ban, raising tariffs to levels so punitive they would impose an effective ban or sanctioning United Co Rusal International PJSC, the company that produces Russia's metal, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision-making. The White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
Russian attacks using more than 100 missiles have killed at least 26 people across Ukraine since Monday, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called retaliatory strikes against Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
