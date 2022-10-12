IAEA chief Grossi says he is on his way to Kyiv
Updated: 12-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:20 IST
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is on his way to Kyiv after holding talks with Russian officials on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, he said on Wednesday.
"After my meetings in St Petersburg I am coming back to Kyiv," he said on Twitter, posting a picture of himself next to a Ukrainian train. "The work on the establishment of a nuclear safety & security protection zone around #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant continues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
