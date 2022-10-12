Left Menu

IAEA chief Grossi says he is on his way to Kyiv

12-10-2022
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is on his way to Kyiv after holding talks with Russian officials on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, he said on Wednesday.

"After my meetings in St Petersburg I am coming back to Kyiv," he said on Twitter, posting a picture of himself next to a Ukrainian train. "The work on the establishment of a nuclear safety & security protection zone around #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant continues."

