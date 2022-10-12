Left Menu

Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S.

Relations have further worsened in recent weeks, with Russia expelling a Japanese consul for alleged espionage and Tokyo responding in kind.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 22:11 IST
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders. "We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of the Far Eastern region of our country and insist on the immediate cessation of such actions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Japanese side was also warned about the inevitability of adequate response measures in order to block military threats to Russia," it added, without elaborating. HIMARS are the same rocket systems that the United States has supplied to Ukraine, which Kyiv has put to effective use in attacking Russian command nodes and supply lines.

Japan has joined Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia in response to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Relations have further worsened in recent weeks, with Russia expelling a Japanese consul for alleged espionage and Tokyo responding in kind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022