Finland interested in European anti-aircraft defence system, says minister
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:50 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland is interested in the development of a European anti-aircraft defence system but would not take a very central role in it, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Wednesday, after meeting with NATO peers in Brussels.
According to media reports, Germany would be proposing a European and NATO-integrated anti-aircraft defence system but Berlin has yet to confirm such plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares slide to 21-month low on mounting recession worries
European stock index futures fall on mounting recession worries
European stocks slide at open on mounting recession worries
European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets
European Union vows retaliation if energy network attacked