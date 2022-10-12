Finland interested in European anti-aircraft defence system, says minister

Finland is interested in the development of a European anti-aircraft defence system but would not take a very central role in it, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Wednesday, after meeting with NATO peers in Brussels.

According to media reports, Germany would be proposing a European and NATO-integrated anti-aircraft defence system but Berlin has yet to confirm such plans.

