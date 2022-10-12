U.S. to speed up delivery of fresh humanitarian aid to Haiti
The United States will speed up the provision of humanitarian aid to Haiti and bolster its security assistance, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as the Caribbean nation faces a crisis caused by a blockade on its main fuel port by gangs.
"We will accelerate the delivery of additional humanitarian relief to the people of Haiti," Blinken said in a statement. "We are also working to increase and deploy in the coming days security assistance to the Haitian National Police..."
