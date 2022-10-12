Left Menu

U.S. to speed up delivery of fresh humanitarian aid to Haiti

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:59 IST
The United States will speed up the provision of humanitarian aid to Haiti and bolster its security assistance, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as the Caribbean nation faces a crisis caused by a blockade on its main fuel port by gangs.

"We will accelerate the delivery of additional humanitarian relief to the people of Haiti," Blinken said in a statement. "We are also working to increase and deploy in the coming days security assistance to the Haitian National Police..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

