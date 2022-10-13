Left Menu

France to deliver anti-air systems to Ukraine in coming weeks - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:06 IST
France to deliver anti-air systems to Ukraine in coming weeks - Macron
  • Country:
  • France

France will deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, in particular to help Ukraine protest itself from drone attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview on France 2 television, Macron did not give details on what type of anti-aircraft missiles or how many would be delivered. Paris has previously supplied Mistral shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022