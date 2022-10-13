16-year-old boy stabbed in Navi Mumbai; delay in complaint registration

A 16-year-old boy from Airoli in Navi Mumbai was stabbed by three unidentified persons who also robbed him, the Thane railway police said on Wednesday.

The victim, who suffered injury in the attack, was made to run from pillar to post to register a complaint and finally the Thane police helped him out, they said.

The police, quoting the victim's complaint, said the teenager was stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday by the three accused who were standing near the booking office at Airoli suburban station. They snatched his mobile phone and other belongings and fled.

The victim with injury in his abdomen rushed to the Gothawali police outpost from where he was asked to approach the Rabale police station. There he was told to contact the Vashi police station, according to the complaint.

The Vashi police directed him to the Thane railway police station where the complaint was finally registered, it said.

A probe was underway, but no arrest has been made so far, the police added.

