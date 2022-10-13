Left Menu

District court lawyers go on strike against arrest of advocate

It said that the bar councils letter categorically stated that if there was any issue pertaining to the degree, it must be processed through the Bar Council of Delhi.

Lawyers across district courts here went on a strike on Wednesday against the arrest of an advocate for allegedly practising on a fake law degree. The Delhi district courts bar associations' coordination committee organised the strike, saying in an emergency consultation, it was decided that all district bar associations would abstain from work. A statement from the committee said that police officers had encroached upon the jurisdiction of the Bar Council of Delhi and arrested Advocate Sumit Sharma on allegations of forged and fabricated law degree.

''The law degree of Advocate Sumit Sharma has been verified as genuine as per Bar Council of Delhi letter dated September 2, 2022,'' the statement from O N Sharma, secretary general of the committee, said. It said that the bar council's letter categorically stated that if there was any issue pertaining to the degree, it must be processed through the Bar Council of Delhi. However, the station house officer and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Shahadra ''intentionally and wilfully'' defied the council's letter, the statement said. PTI MNR ANB ANB

